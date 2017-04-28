Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels Int’l. is one of the largest hotel franchise companies in the world with hotels, inns, all-suite hotels and resorts open and under development in countries across the globe under the brand names Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Rodeway Inn, Econo Lodge and MainStay Suites. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) traded down 1.70% on Friday, hitting $63.70. 104,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm earned $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

In related news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $810,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,319.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

