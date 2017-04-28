Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) to Sell

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CalAtlantic Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder. The company offers crafted homes. It also provides mortgage financing services to its homebuyers; and title examination services. Calatlantic Group Inc., formerly known as Standard Pacific Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CalAtlantic Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. FBR & Co increased their target price on CalAtlantic Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) traded down 4.78% on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,799 shares. CalAtlantic Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.55%. CalAtlantic Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 15,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $572,803.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 42,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

