Zacks: Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Given $84.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $84.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.86 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPCC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $88,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 90.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 17.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) opened at 99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $101.70.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.15. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company earned $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

