Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Discovery Communications an industry rank of 192 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) remained flat at $28.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

