Zacks: Brokerages Set $74.00 Price Target for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fresh Del Monte Produce an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. 206,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.80 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fresh Del Monte Produce will post $4.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $576,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Alan Jordan sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $149,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,785 shares of company stock worth $5,323,548. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $252,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 320.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

