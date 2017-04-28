Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Surgery Partners reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm earned $306 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.16 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 target price on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded down 2.15% on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,472 shares. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $884.98 million, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

