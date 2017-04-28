Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.02 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $4,191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,834 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,444 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,137,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,423,000 after buying an additional 289,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 578,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded down 2.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,754 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

