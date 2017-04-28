Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank AG raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Scorpio Tankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) traded down 3.72% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,706 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $712.87 million. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 52.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

