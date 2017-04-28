Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Regenxbio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 661.81%.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Regenxbio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 5.05% on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 306,641 shares. The stock’s market cap is $523.63 million. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 239,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 693,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 368.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. Its AAV gene delivery platform (its NAV Technology Platform) consists of rights to over 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10 (NAV Vectors).

