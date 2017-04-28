Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realogy Holdings Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.10). Realogy Holdings Corp posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Realogy Holdings Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realogy Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Realogy Holdings Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 1.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. 1,057,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $12,632,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp by 1,149.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 658,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $517,000.

About Realogy Holdings Corp

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

