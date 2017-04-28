Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. ONE Gas posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) traded down 0.90% on Friday, reaching $68.22. 130,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,600 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $108,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $437,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

