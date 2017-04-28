Zacks: Brokerages Expect EP Energy Corp (EPE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EP Energy Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). EP Energy Corp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EP Energy Corp.

EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

EPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of EP Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EP Energy Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of EP Energy Corp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPE. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of EP Energy Corp by 107.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EP Energy Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 103,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) traded down 4.51% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,946 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. EP Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

About EP Energy Corp

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

