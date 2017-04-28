$138.31 Million in Sales Expected for DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) to announce $138.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DuPont Fabros Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.77 million. DuPont Fabros Technology reported sales of $124.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DuPont Fabros Technology will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.53 million to $585.5 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $623.62 million to $690.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DuPont Fabros Technology.

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. DuPont Fabros Technology had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business earned $139.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFT. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont Fabros Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new position in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) opened at 52.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.63. DuPont Fabros Technology has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About DuPont Fabros Technology

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services.

