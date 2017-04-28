Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearfield Inc (CLFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Clearfield reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,213,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $119,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 35.7% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 569,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in Clearfield by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 22,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded down 2.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 184,278 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

