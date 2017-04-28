Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.74 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) traded down 0.73% on Friday, hitting $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 767,622 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-brokerages-expect-cdk-global-inc-cdk-to-post-0-56-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

In other CDK Global news, Director Stephen A. Miles sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $611,324.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.3% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 204,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 83,732 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 134.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.