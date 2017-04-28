Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Corp (CCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Carnival Corp posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Corp.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-brokerages-expect-carnival-corp-ccl-will-announce-earnings-of-0-47-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 14,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $790,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,587.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $726,663.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,980.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 17.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 57.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Corp (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.