Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Corp (CCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Carnival Corp posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Corp.
Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 14,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $790,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,587.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $726,663.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,980.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 17.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 57.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $60.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.
About Carnival Corp
Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.
