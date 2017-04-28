Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. American Water Works Company posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works Company will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works Company.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business earned $802 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.46 million. American Water Works Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.19%. American Water Works Company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on American Water Works Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.31 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded American Water Works Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on American Water Works Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) opened at 78.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. American Water Works Company has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,009,263.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Water Works Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in American Water Works Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Water Works Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-brokerages-expect-american-water-works-company-inc-awk-will-announce-earnings-of-0-52-per-share-updated.html.

American Water Works Company Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works Company (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.