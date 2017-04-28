Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.37). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 90,325 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Xencor has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

In other Xencor news, VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $45,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 319,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. Its segment is related to the development of pharmaceutical products. It uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer and other conditions.

