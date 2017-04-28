Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Windstream Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Windstream Holdings posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Windstream Holdings will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Windstream Holdings.
Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Windstream Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIN shares. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIN. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.
Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) traded down 1.95% on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,636 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $537.03 million. Windstream Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th.
