Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm earned $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.68 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Pacific Crest upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 0.12% on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,643 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.88. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. Skyworks Solutions also was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 304% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $5,018,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Gasparini sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $315,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,200 shares of company stock worth $8,106,894. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

