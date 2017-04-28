Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $130.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, CFO Steven Berns sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $398,992.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 840.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 67.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) traded down 5.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,091 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.56. Shutterstock has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $65.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

