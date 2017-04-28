Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for pSivida Corp.’s earnings. pSivida Corp. reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that pSivida Corp. will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow pSivida Corp..

Shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) remained flat at $1.72 during trading on Tuesday. 260,255 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.78 million. pSivida Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in pSivida Corp. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.65% of pSivida Corp. worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

pSivida Corp. Company Profile

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

