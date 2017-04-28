Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic Inc (NEWR) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The company earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,119,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,899 shares of company stock worth $6,272,072 over the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $185,779,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,206,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $26,303,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $18,867,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 512,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 437,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. New Relic has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company’s market cap is $2.02 billion.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

