Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. NCR had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc upgraded NCR to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
In other news, Chairman William Nuti sold 386,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $17,707,974.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 3,002,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $145,543,437.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,398,030 shares of company stock worth $163,671,555 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13,604.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 64.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,308 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.
About NCR
NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.
