Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,247,346 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 109.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 349,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 553,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded down 2.48% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 937,424 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $336.20 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

