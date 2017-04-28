Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $40.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $42.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $40.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.02 million to $161.2 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.89 million to $186.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.52 million.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) opened at 16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $573.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.20%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,073.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).
