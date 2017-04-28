Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.16. DCP Midstream reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DCP Midstream.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $398 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 383,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.45.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

