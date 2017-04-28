Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chico's FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Chico's FAS posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico's FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico's FAS.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chico's FAS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chico's FAS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chico's FAS from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico's FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico's FAS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chico's FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $285,340.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colaco Donna Noce sold 51,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $732,660.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Chico's FAS by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,890,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico's FAS by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,141,000 after buying an additional 471,592 shares in the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico's FAS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after buying an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chico's FAS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,776,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 384,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico's FAS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 301,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) traded down 2.23% on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,999 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.82. Chico's FAS has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chico's FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

