Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agrium Inc. (AGU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agrium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Agrium posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agrium will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agrium.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Agrium had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

AGU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agrium from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agrium in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $100.00 price objective on Agrium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company raised Agrium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Agrium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agrium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Agrium during the fourth quarter worth $445,660,000. CGOV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agrium during the third quarter worth $156,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Agrium by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,019,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,097,000 after buying an additional 791,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agrium during the fourth quarter worth $76,913,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrium by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 962,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after buying an additional 750,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agrium Inc. (AGU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-agrium-inc-agu-will-post-earnings-of-0-04-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) traded down 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,243 shares. Agrium has a one year low of $81.17 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.21%.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrium (AGU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.