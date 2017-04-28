Zacks: Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ardagh Group SA an industry rank of 205 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Davy Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) opened at 21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $240.00 million. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

About Ardagh Group SA

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

