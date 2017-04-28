Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for County Bancorp Inc (ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. County Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned County Bancorp an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Chairman William C. Censky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Kohlmeyer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $68,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $185,392.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $292,932 and have sold 34,354 shares valued at $981,880. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.60.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm earned $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. On average, analysts predict that County Bancorp will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

