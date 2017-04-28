Zacks: Analysts Expect Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Spartan Motors posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 304,046 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

In other news, insider John A. Forbes sold 8,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $53,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl M. Adams acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 344,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,455.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,450 shares of company stock worth $404,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 197.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 574,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $1,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 139,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 132.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 122,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

