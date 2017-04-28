Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded down 0.46% on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507,189 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

