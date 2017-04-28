Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.Com Inc (JD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). JD.Com posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Vetr raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.46 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on JD.Com from $31.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in JD.Com by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.Com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.Com Inc (JD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-analysts-expect-jd-com-inc-jd-will-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 0.73% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,646 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s market capitalization is $46.05 billion. JD.Com also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,499 put options on the company. This is an increase of 705% compared to the average volume of 2,545 put options.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.