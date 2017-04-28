Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity Inc (NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.68. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm earned $729.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 100.38%. Insperity’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. First Analysis raised Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 75,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $6,264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $404,368.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard G. Rawson sold 48,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $3,743,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 131,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,038.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,001 over the last ninety days. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) traded down 1.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 197,896 shares of the company were exchanged. Insperity has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

