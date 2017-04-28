Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.35 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,512 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 56,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,471,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $551,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657,342 shares of company stock valued at $71,098,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,034,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,091,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,168,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,658,000 after buying an additional 3,069,641 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 43,393,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,566,000 after buying an additional 3,053,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $88,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

