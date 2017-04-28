Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Crown Holdings posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Holdings.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 83.94% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $2,127,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 109.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) opened at 53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. Crown Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

