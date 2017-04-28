Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn's Inc (CONN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn's’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Conn's posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn's will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn's.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business earned $432.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.37 million. Conn's had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn's in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conn's presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 5.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 1,110,898 shares of the company traded hands. Conn's has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $402.44 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Conn's by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conn's by 46.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn's during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conn's by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Conn's by 270.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 203,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 148,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

