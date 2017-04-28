Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm earned $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. Armstrong Flooring had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFI shares. Instinet lifted their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 207,540 shares. The company has a market cap of $535.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

