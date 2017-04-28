Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tribune Media Co (TRCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tribune Media Co (NYSE:TRCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tribune Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.30. Tribune Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tribune Media will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tribune Media.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business earned $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Tribune Media had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Tribune Media from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 518,321 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Tribune Media has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tribune Media’s payout ratio is -24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tribune Media by 181.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,267,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after buying an additional 1,461,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tribune Media during the fourth quarter worth $46,811,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tribune Media during the fourth quarter worth $7,391,000. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Tribune Media during the third quarter worth $6,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Media by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter.

