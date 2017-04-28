Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) traded up 1.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 2,368,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 133.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 360,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-analysts-anticipate-pretium-resources-inc-pvg-to-post-0-05-earnings-per-share.html.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.