Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexvet Biopharma plc (NVET) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexvet Biopharma plc’s earnings. Nexvet Biopharma plc reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexvet Biopharma plc will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexvet Biopharma plc.

Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) traded up 63.46% on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,815 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company’s market capitalization is $77.80 million. Nexvet Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexvet Biopharma plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Latimer Light Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 181.4% in the third quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,127,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 109,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexvet Biopharma plc

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity.

