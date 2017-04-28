Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $490,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,334,099,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,658,504,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,344,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,020,210,000 after buying an additional 17,606,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,263,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $825,108,000 after buying an additional 11,775,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-analysts-anticipate-microsoft-co-msft-will-post-earnings-of-0-69-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 17,896,483 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.