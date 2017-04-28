Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Mediwound also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company earned $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 1,776.06% and a negative return on equity of 148.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) opened at 6.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $148.03 million. Mediwound has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

