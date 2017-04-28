Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc (EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. eBay reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 16,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $560,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,466.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,020 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,302. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Boston Partners boosted its position in eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,671,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $877,482,000 after buying an additional 1,342,624 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after buying an additional 174,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

