Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSRA Inc (CSRA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSRA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. CSRA reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CSRA will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSRA.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. CSRA had a return on equity of 173.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSRA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CSRA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company downgraded CSRA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSRA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSRA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

In related news, EVP Paul Nedzbala sold 15,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $465,907.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $12,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CSRA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSRA by 26.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,417 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. CSRA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

