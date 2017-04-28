Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 30,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 129,458 shares. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.45%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

