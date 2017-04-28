Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial NV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. CNH Industrial NV also reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial NV.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $10.01) on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) traded up 3.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 4,200,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company’s market cap is $15.11 billion.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 76.5% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 1,357,556 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1,452.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 465,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 435,646 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,456,000.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

