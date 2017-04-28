Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Sells $188,467.50 in Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) insider Mark Chu sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $188,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Mark Chu sold 11,272 shares of Yum China Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $384,375.20.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Mark Chu sold 11,142 shares of Yum China Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $374,371.20.

On Thursday, April 13th, Mark Chu sold 16,472 shares of Yum China Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $543,576.00.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Yum China Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.10 to $30.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.48 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

