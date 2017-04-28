Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.08.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,566.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $813,813.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/yum-brands-inc-yum-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. 2,318,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.76. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.